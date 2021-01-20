Cool and cloudy Wednesday, heavy rain possible Thursday into early Friday, thunderstorms late in the weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are still stuck in an active weather pattern, but most areas will receive a break from the rain today before our next round moves in tonight into tomorrow.

We have only a few lingering light showers along and south of I-20 in East Texas and Louisiana this morning. These will result in very light accumulations and most of this rain will come to an end in the upcoming hours. There will be some patchy fog through sunrise across northwest Louisiana.

The clouds will be stubborn and refuse to let through much sunshine today. Even though we are expecting dry weather for much of the morning and early afternoon it will remain mostly cloudy to overcast. This will hold our high temperatures on the cool side, as we’ll be in the 50s and low 60s with a light wind out of the northeast switching to the southwest this afternoon.

Wednesday forecast highs

An area of showers and embedded thunderstorms ongoing in central Texas this morning will drift towards the I-30 corridor later today. If we do see any afternoon showers it will mainly be confined to northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and southern Arkansas. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms will be on the increase tonight as a warm front moves into the region.

The warm front is being driven by a strong area of low pressure now off the California coastline. The low will pull the warm front back into the ArkLaTex in the next 36 hours as it approaches from the southwest. Pacific and Gulf air will result in the threat for heavy rain as the front stalls across the I-20 corridor Thursday. Rain is expected to be heaviest along and south of I-20 during the day Thursday, Thursday night, and into Friday morning.

We could easily see some 2 to 3-inch accumulations in east Texas and Louisiana. While the potential for flash flooding isn’t widespread, we may see some flooded roads by late Thursday and Friday morning. A thunderstorm or two is possible, but no severe weather is expected.

Rain will end in most areas Friday afternoon, and we should have a 36-hour break from rain Friday evening through Saturday. If you have any outdoor activities to take care of, this is the timeframe to aim for.

Potential rainfall accumulations through next Monday

Another warm front will move in Sunday bringing scattered rain and storms after the noon hour Sunday. A cold front will bring scattered showers and storms Sunday night into Monday. Another round of heavy rain will be possible with 7 day accumulations average 2 to 4 inches across much of the ArkLaTex. There may also be a window for a few strong thunderstorms Sunday evening into early Monday. This is still highly uncertain so check back for updates.