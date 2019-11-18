Cool and comfortable Monday.. warmer tomorrow.. rain returns later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cool weather pattern will continue today, we will warm to near 70 degrees through the middle of the week, and wet weather looks to be returning Thursday and Friday.

Temperatures this Monday morning are cold, in the 30s and low 40s. A few areas have dropped to freezing north of I-30, including De Queen. A weak cold front moved through yesterday, and high pressure will move in behind this front today. Wind will be light and out of the north this morning, before turning to the west and southwest this afternoon. Afternoon highs will be in the mid-60s in most areas, similar to what we felt this weekend. Dry air is expected to keep the rain away today and tomorrow, but we may see a few clouds this morning before turning mostly sunny this afternoon.

A deep area of low pressure in the southwest United States will start the conveyor belt of Gulf and Pacific moisture into the region tomorrow. This will set the stage for a warming trend that will push us into the low 70s Tuesday and Wednesday with increasing clouds by Wednesday.

A cold front will approach the region Thursday and we will begin to see scattered showers and thunderstorms pick up late in the week. Scattered rain is a good bet Thursday and Friday with temperatures falling off as the front moves through Friday into Saturday. There remains some uncertainty with Saturday’s forecast but both the American and European models agree in ending the rain late Friday or early Saturday.

Rainfall accumulations look to be in the 1-inch range with isolated higher amounts late this week.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.