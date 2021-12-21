Cool and comfortable Tuesday, very warm Christmas weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The last of the clouds will scoot out of the ArkLaTex this morning, and returning sunshine will begin a warming trend that will give us one of the warmer Christmas patterns in recent memory.

Tuesday morning will be cold and foggy. We have dense fog developing in northeast Texas as well as Oklahoma, and we expect that fog will develop in Arkansas and Louisiana prior to sunrise as well. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for much of the ArkLaTex until 9 a.m. Sunrise temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s.

Dense Fog Advisory until 9 a.m. Tuesday

Mostly sunny skies this afternoon will warm our temperatures to near-average for the date with highs in the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be light and out of the north at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The warming trend this week will eventually carry into the overnights, but we have one more cold night to get through. Clear skies and light wind will let our temperatures fall into the 30s again tonight. We may see a another brief freeze near and north of Interstate-30.

Forecast lows Monday night into Tuesday morning

A south breeze returns tomorrow and that will start the parade of above-average temperatures through Christmas weekend. We will be in the low to mid-60s under sunny skies Wednesday, with partly cloudy and breezy weather developing Thursday through Christmas Day. Highs will be in the 70s and low 80s during this stretch, we may not break many records, but it will be a close call.

For those of you with travel plans outside of the ArkLaTex this weekend it will be very warm across the lower half of the country with this unseasonably warm weather expected to continue through early next week.

6 to 10-day temperature outlook

The next chance for rain in the ArkLaTex will return Tuesday or Wednesday of next week.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 10 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Shreveport 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Texarkana 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Minden 10 Day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

Hope 10 day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

De Queen 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 10 Day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Carthage 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Marshall 10 day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

Jefferson 10 Day Forecast

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest image from Texarkana
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Don't Miss