Cool and dry Friday, significant severe weather possible Easter Sunday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cool Friday morning will turn into a glorious Friday afternoon. If you’re looking to get outside and take a stroll or work in the yard, take advantage of this weather. Multiple rounds of thunderstorms, some severe, will be possible this weekend.

High pressure will briefly take over today and bring us a cool Spring day. Temperatures will be in the 50s this morning and warm into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Wind will be out of the northeast.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

Expect dry conditions today with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies before the chance of thunderstorms ramps up this weekend.



The weekend severe weather threat may come through in 2 rounds, so I will break this down day by day below.



Saturday:

The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has a ‘slight risk’ for strong to severe storms mainly for the southern half of the ArkLaTex, with a ‘marginal risk’ extending into the northern ArkLaTex. This will be from the evening hours through sunrise Sunday.

Severe weather risk Satuday evening through sunrise Sunday



A warm front will trigger storms that will initially be capable of large hail late Saturday, and eventually transitioning into a damaging wind threat, with a lower threat for isolated tornadoes.



Sunday:

The atmosphere will get a chance to recharge and bring a higher threat for severe storms Easter morning into the early afternoon. As of now the SPC has a number of risk categories issued for the ArkLaTex, including ‘enhanced’ and ‘moderate’ which means widespread severe weather is likely.

Easter Sunday severe weather outlook

The current thinking is storms Sunday morning will be capable of all hazards, including damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail. We will see the severe weather threat increase by sunrise, and continue into the late morning and early afternoon. A few strong long-track tornadoes will be possible, especially in the enhanced and moderate risk areas.

Easter Sunday severe weather threats

Dry air will end our severe weather threat by the afternoon, with a big temperature drop occuring Sunday evening into Monday. Highs early next week will be in the 50s and low 60s. Look for a quiet and cool week with temperatures below normal through next Thursday. A few additional showers will be possible Tueday, but no severe weather is expected.

