Cool and dry start to the week.. warming trend followed by rain later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Dry, cool and quiet weather is expected to begin the week, with a warming trend starting tomorrow ahead of our next chance of rain later this week.

As you step outside this morning during the sunrise hour temperatures will be in the 30s, so take a jacket as you leave home. We may see a brief freeze north of I-30. You’ll notice the wind we had this weekend is still with us as the northwest breeze is steady at 10 miles per hour, but winds will relax and turn light later today.

That north wind continues to supply us will cool and dry air. High temperatures will be cold, only topping out in the low to mid-50s this afternoon.

Skies will stay clear to mostly sunny today, with partly cloudy skies returning Wednesday, and near-normal temperatures in the low to mid-60s through the middle of the week.

A returning south breeze will draw in Gulf air ahead of our next disturbance which will arrive late Thursday into early Friday.

Late Thursday rain chance with a cold front

While some of the ingredients will be in place for thunderstorms, temperatures will not be as warm as what we saw with the severe weather threats last week. As of now, this looks to limit any severe weather threat with most of the rain confined to the overnight hours.

It’s looking like a great weekend to put out the outdoor Christmas decorations as temperatures will be pleasant. Monitoring a potential chance for rain late in the weekend that I have left out of the forecast for now.

Extended forecast

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.