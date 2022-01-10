Cool and quiet weather to begin the week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our weather will start out on the chilly side this week, but a warming trend each day will take our temperatures to near 70 degrees Friday, with another shot of cold air coming in for the weekend.

Skies are clearing this morning and temperatures are falling as temperatures for the morning commute will be in the 30s and low 40s. We are seeing the numbers drop below freezing in McCurtain, Sevier, and Howard counties. In addition to the cold air, we have a steady north breeze of 10 miles per hour adding a wind-chill making it feel a few degrees colder than advertised.

We will work through any lingering clods quickly today, eventually turning mostly sunny with highs ranging from the low 50s across the northern ArkLaTex, to the mid-50s everywhere else. As high pressure builds across the ArkLaTex today wind speeds should drop below 10 miles per hour for much of the afternoon.

Monday afternoon forecast high temperatures

With clear skies and light wind overnight our temperatures will settle to near freezing early tomorrow morning. Lows will be in the low 30s in all locations, so if you’ve been covering up your plants to protect them from freezing temperatures this winter, make sure you do that again tonight. We likely won’t see another freeze until late in the weekend.

Monday night into Tuesday morning forecast lows

Temperatures will warm a few degrees each day this week, and we’ll be in the low 60s by Wednesday. A dry front will pass through the ArkLaTex midweek stirring up some clouds, but as of now no rain is expected and temperatures will continue to warm. We should be pushing 70-degree highs by Friday ahead of a cold front set to arrive over the weekend.

The front may bring a slight chance of rain Saturday, but it looks like most of the rain will develop east of the ArkLaTex. The dry air ahead of the front will likely prevent any needed or healthy amounts of rain from falling. High temperatures will dip into the 50s Saturday and Sunday.