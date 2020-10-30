Cool and sunny Friday, pleasant this weekend, Fall weather pattern continues next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather will start to work for us rather than against us today, and we have some amazing conditions lined up for perhaps the next 8 to 10 days.

Beware of a very cold morning today as we will likely be in the 30s and low 40s at sunrise. We may see some frost develop north of I-30 where a few locations are in the mid-30s. Dense fog has also developed in McCurtain, Howard, Little River, and Sevier counties.

A couple of changes to highlight today. First, the clouds are moving away and a lot of sunshine will return (the first time many of us have seen the sun since late last week). Wind will be much lighter as well, out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour following a day of gusts over 20 miles per hour yesterday. With more sun highs should make it into the mid-60s, which will feel nice if you are standing in the sunshine, but cool in the shade.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

We may see a few clouds south of I-20 early in the day, but the dry north wind will bring mostly sunny conditions today, clear skies tonight, and another day of sunshine on Halloween.

The weekend will be characterized by cold mornings around 40 degrees, and pleasant afternoons with highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday. We may see a few more clouds late in the weekend as a dry cold front approaches the region. Trick-or-treat temperatures between 6-8 p.m. will likely be in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday evening temperatures

The late weekend cold front won’t bring any rain, but it will drop temperatures a few degrees early next week. A nice little warming trend will bring comfortable weather on Election Day, and we will likely be back into the 70s Wednesday And Thursday. Our next chance of rain looks to be at least 10 days away, so we should enjoy this comfortable Fall weather the next 8 to 10 days at least.

The only potential hiccup is a disturbance the National Hurricane Center is watching that will soon move into the Caribbean. While this will most likely keep moving west, and not north towards the Gulf there is some uncertainty – so we will keep you updated.

