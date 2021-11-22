Cool and sunny Monday, rain likely Thanksgiving Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Today will turn into the typical late November Fall day, with a dry start to the week, but the next chance of rain will return over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Our early morning temperatures will be in the 40s under clearing skies. A light north breeze will keep cool air flowing into the ArkLaTex today, and our highs will be in the low to mid-60s, only a degree or two below average for the date. While it won’t be windy, we will feel a steady north breeze around 10 miles per hour through the morning, with the wind becoming light late in the afternoon. Temperatures tonight will fall into the upper 30s and low 40s, but stay above freezing.

Monday forecast high temperatures

Monday night forecast low temperatures

A returning south breeze off the Gulf may lead to some fog early Tuesday morning, with a small warming trend kicking in tomorrow. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.

This warming trend continues Wednesday with highs near 70, but clouds will start to increase ahead of our Thanksgiving cold front.

Rain will develop Wednesday night across the northern ArkLaTex with the front moving through during the day on Thanksgiving. As of this forecast, it appears most of the rain will be during the morning and early afternoon with the rain ending in the afternoon and evening. A few thunderstorms will be possible, but no severe weather is expected at this time. Rainfall accumulations will average around a half-inch.

Forecast rainfall accumulations Thursday

Black Friday will be breezy and chilly with highs in the low to mid-50s, we may have some lingering clouds throughout the day.

Rainfall this weekend looks to stay west and southwest of the ArkLaTex, but rain south of the region may result in scattered clouds Saturday and Sunday with weekend highs in the low to mid-60s.