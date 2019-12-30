Cool and sunny pattern to begin New Year’s week.. rain and storms return Thursday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After being spoiled by warm Spring weather over Christmas week, New Year’s week will bring us typical late December/early January temperatures.

Behind our weekend cold front skies are clearing this morning which has allowed temperatures to fall into the 30s. We may see a brief freeze north of I-30 through southern Arkansas and Oklahoma.

It won’t be too cold, but it will be a chilly day. Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, with sunshine expected throughout the day with highs in the low to mid-50s.

Don’t expect many changes to the weather pattern tomorrow, as we’ll see sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 50s. If you have outdoor plans on New Year’s Eve, expect a dry night with midnight temperatures in the 30s.

Clouds will increase New Year’s Day, with a late-day chance of a few showers in Louisiana and east Texas.

Our big rainmaker this week will arrive Thursday. A rather moisture-rich pattern off the Gulf will provide the recipe for numerous showers and thunderstorms as a warm front lifts across the region. There is some uncertainty as to how far north the rain will push. Rain chances may be lower across I-30.

Rain will taper off early Friday setting up a sunny and dry weekend.

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.