Cool and sunny to start the week, warming trend soon, rain likely Friday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The cool weather pattern will continue today, but we should enjoy a warming trend that will bring comfortable midweek highs, and dry weather through Thursday.

Your Monday morning will be a cold one. Temperatures will be above freezing at sunrise, but likely in the 30s in all areas, so it will be another morning to grab a jacket as you head out. We had a lot of clouds this weekend, but with dry air moving in this morning we will see all-day sunshine with highs winding up a few degrees below normal, in the mid to upper 50s. Wind will be light and out of the northwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

High pressure will finally bring a warming trend in the upcoming days. Temperatures will be in the 60s with a lot of sunshine Tuesday, and near 70 degrees under mostly sunny skies Wednesday and Thursday.

We will likely see an increase in clouds late Thursday ahead of our next cold front which will move into the ArkLaTex Friday. Rain and thunderstorms are expected to be ongoing for much of the day. While the severe weather threat is low, this front could bring the potential for 1 to 2 inches of rain. There is some uncertainty with how quickly the rain moves out Saturday, so there may be a lingering shower early Saturday before drier and cooler air settles in Saturday afternoon and Sunday.