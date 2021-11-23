Cool and sunny today, rain and isolated Thanksgiving storms

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a sunny and comfortable Tuesday, a warmer and breezy Wednesday, and rain remains in the outlook for Thanksgiving day.

This will be one of the colder mornings of the week as sunrise temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s. A nice pattern change today as a light south breeze will return, and that should warm us a few degrees over yesterday’s highs, putting us in the mid to upper 60s, with a few locations near 70 degrees in Texas. Wind will be light and out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

The sun will be shining all day, but later tonight we will begin to see clouds surge into the ArkLaTex ahead of our Thanksgiving cold front. Wednesday will turn into a breezy, mostly cloudy, and warmer day. Highs will be in the low 70s, with a south wind gusting between 15 to 20 miles per hour.

If you have any travel plans on Wednesday, I don’t expect we’ll see any weather issues. That will change Wednesday night into Thursday morning. The cold front will move into the northern ArkLaTex during the early morning hours Thursday. A line of showers and isolated thunderstorms will accompany the front. Rain will be likely for a few hours Thursday morning, with rain tapering off in the afternoon. No severe weather is expected and rainfall accumulations will average a quarter to a half-inch.

High temperatures may occur Thursday morning ahead of the front, with temperatures dropping into the 50s behind the rainfall, and a steady north breeze behind the front will add a cold wind-chill to those temperatures.

The blustery cold weather will greet anyone brave enough to stand in line outside of stores on Black Friday. Temperatures will be in the 30s and low 40s in the morning, with partly cloudy skies, and afternoon highs in the low to mid-50s.

The weekend is looking dry, but we will pull a few clouds off of rainfall passing south of us. Weekend highs will be in the 60s.