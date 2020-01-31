Cool Friday.. amazing weather this weekend.. rain and storms for much of next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We will likely be stuck under the clouds again for much of the day, but some late day sunshine is possible ahead of what will be a spectacular weekend. Enjoy it as the weather may keep us inside for much of next week.

We are starting out your Friday morning in the low to mid 40s. The disturbance that brought rain late yesterday and overnight is moving east taking the rain with it. We will see overcast skies for much of the day, the potential for a brief light rain shower, and some late day sunshine will be possible across the northern ArkLaTex as dry air finally arrives.

Keep a jacket with you today as we won’t see much of a warm-up. Clouds and patchy fog will keep temperatures in the 40s this morning before we reach the low 50s this afternoon.

Friday afternoon forecast highs

You will love the weather this weekend. Mornings will be cold, but sunshine is expected all day Saturday with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll push 70 degrees Sunday as a returning south wind brings a warming trend and partly cloudy skies.

Next week is going to be messy. A slow moving low in the western U.S. will keep a conveyor belt of disturbances moving through for much of the week. Rain and thunderstorms will pick up late Monday into Tuesday. It looks like the severe weather threat will stay to our south along the coast, but it will need to be monitored.

A cold front will move in early Wednesday bringing cooler temperatures through the middle of the week. Most of the longer-range forecast models are showing the potential for some winter precipitation Wednesday or Thursday. It’s too far our to put any specifics or confidence into the forecast, but it is a possibility.

Expected rainfall accumulations next week will be in the 1 to 2 inch range, with isolated higher amounts possible.

Extended forecast

