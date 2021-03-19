Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Cool Friday, pleasant this weekend, rain returns next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! We will be stuck under the clouds again this morning with some late-day sunshine warming us into the 60s. The weekend will be dry, before several chances for rain and thunderstorms next week.

The clouds will be stubborn again today refusing to let through much if any early day sunshine. This means temperatures will be in the 40s through 9 a.m. so grab a jacket or a sweater before you wander outside. After a windy Thursday, a north breeze around 10 miles per hour is expected today, so you will feel some wind but it won’t be uncomfortable. Highs will wind up in the low to mid-60s.

Friday afternoon forecast high temperatures
We may clear out earlier this afternoon across the northern ArkLaTex which is why temperatures may be a little warmer north of I-30. Even though it will be mostly cloudy to overcast at times, no rain is expected as the north breeze has pushed plenty of dry air into the upper levels of the atmosphere which is going to bring us wonderful weekend weather.

Forecast lows Friday night into Saturday morning

The weekend will start out cold as skies will clear tonight with light wind letting temperatures drop into the upper 30s. A ridge of high pressure will build in tomorrow which will push the clouds east and result in mostly sunny skies. Highs will return to the mid to upper 60s with very light wind. Sunday will be warmer with highs in the low 70s.

The wet weather pattern will return early next week. A system will move into the ArkLaTex late Monday bringing an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat is low, but confidence is growing that we will see some of the ingredients for a few strong storms late Monday. Rain will likely end early Tuesday as a cold front will stall near the ArkLaTex for a few days.

This front will be the trigger for a few additional showers and thunderstorms Wednesday into Thursday. Models are in decent agreement with scattered showers and storms Wednesday, but there are differences in Thursday’s outlook so I have put the chance for rain on the low-end of the scale for now.

Highs will be comfortable, in the upper 60s and low 70s for much of next week.

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
