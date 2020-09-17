Cool front could bring a few raindrops Thursday, gorgeous weekend, and watching the Gulf for another tropical system

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A late summer cool front will begin to move through the region today, it will bring a temporary and hopefully permanent end to our 90 degree days that have been common over the past 4 months.

We will stay on the warm side of the front today as afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 80s with a light north breeze and the usual summer humidity (don’t worry, the humidity is going away soon).

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

The forecast challenge today is to figutre out how much rain will be out there. We do have a few showers moving into northeast Texas this morning, with light rain accumulations possible mainly north of I-20 through mid-morning.

1-hour radar loop

The highest likelihood of rain today will remain in northeast Texas, but we will see a few late-day showers and storms develop that may move into Arkansas and Louisiana as well. I can’t rule out a stray shower in Texarkana, Shreveport/Bossier, or anywhere for that matter. Rain isn’t expected to be heavy or widespread under otherwise partly to mostly cloudy skies. If any thunderstorms manage to get going lightning will be the main hazard, we are not expecting severe weather.

A well deserved break from the summer heat and humidity will move in Friday as temepratures will be in the low to mid 80s with humidity dropping off through the day.

We will really feel the lower humidity and nice temperatures this weekend. Morning temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s Saturday and Sunday morning, with afternoon highs in the low 80s. Expect lots of sun through the weekend and into early next week. The nice weather will stay with us through at least Wednesday.

There is some uncertainty later in the week. The National Hurricane Center is giving an area of thunderstorms off the Mexico coastline in the Gulf a high chance of development in the next 48 hours. This could very well become a Tropical Depression soon. The forecast models do show a drift to the north and the storm loops in the Gulf this weekend and early next week. It’s too early to say if this will effect the U.S. coastline, but it can’t be ruled out so we will bring you updates!

Forecast model tracks for potential tropiccal system in the Gulf

