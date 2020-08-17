Cool front to bring lower humidity and tolerable Summer temperatures this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our recent run of heat advisories will come to an end today, and a pair of cold fronts will keep our temperatures at or below normal for much of the week ahead.

The first of the fronts is moving through this morning, and it is pushing most of the rain and storms south and away from the ArkLaTex.

It is possible we could see a breif shower or thunderstorm south of I-20 across the Toledo Bend region before 9 a.m. but after that dry weather will take over. The rest of us will wake up to some clouds early, but drier air moving in behind the front will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon. Get used to that this week.

The front won’t bring a major temperature drop, but it will bring a big drop in humidity which will be noticeable by this afternoon in all areas. High temperatures will remain warm, with highs in the low 90s, a few degrees below average. The front will drop humidity enough that we won’t have to deal with heat index temperatures above 100 degrees today. For example, the heat index in Shreveport was over 110 degrees yesterday due to the high humidity, today it will actually feel like it’s in the low to mid-90s.

Another mostly sunny, low humidity day is expect Tuesday with highs in the low to mid 90s. A reinforcing cold front will keep the flow of dry air moving across the region Wednesday and Thursday with highs falling into the 80s across the northern ArkLaTex.

We may begin to feel a little more humidity return with a south breeze Friday and through the weekend. This may also push a few sea-breeze showers and storms in our direction during this time.

