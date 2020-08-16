Cool front to drop humidity and temperatures Monday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat and humidity are on in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 90s and 100s. Again, the feels-like temperatures are in the triple digits. The current Heat Advisory will expire this evening. Radar is firing up some scattered showers and storms over East Texas. I think the best chance of rain will occur over East Texas and south of Interstate 20. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s.

For the upcoming work week, the weather conditions will be nice. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. For most of the workweek, make sure to take advantage of the lower humidity outside. Eventually, we will see the heat ridge shift back to the east. With the trough of low pressure near us, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible near the end of the workweek.

Highs today

In the tropics, conditions are beginning to become active. The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic. So far, both disturbances have a medium chance of development. On a side note, we need to watch disturbances carefully in this part of the world. With the right conditions, tropical waves could develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.