Cool front to drop humidity and temperatures Monday

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The heat and humidity are on in the ArkLaTex. Temperatures are in the 90s and 100s. Again, the feels-like temperatures are in the triple digits. The current Heat Advisory will expire this evening. Radar is firing up some scattered showers and storms over East Texas. I think the best chance of rain will occur over East Texas and south of Interstate 20. Tonight, we will see temperatures dropping into the 60s and 70s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

For the upcoming work week, the weather conditions will be nice. Highs will be in the upper 80s and lower 90s. For most of the workweek, make sure to take advantage of the lower humidity outside. Eventually, we will see the heat ridge shift back to the east. With the trough of low pressure near us, a few scattered showers and storms will be possible near the end of the workweek.

Highs today

In the tropics, conditions are beginning to become active. The National Hurricane Center is watching two tropical waves in the Atlantic. So far, both disturbances have a medium chance of development. On a side note, we need to watch disturbances carefully in this part of the world. With the right conditions, tropical waves could develop in the Gulf of Mexico.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

 

More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss