Cool morning and pleasant afternoon temperatures sticking around.. Gulf update

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) –  After a cold start to our Thursday, we will turn in an absolutely wonderful afternoon that will remind us why we put up with the long, hot Summer months. 

Clear skies and calm winds have allowed temperatures to drop into the 40s this morning. Grad a jacket or something with sleeves if you are outside before 10 a.m.  With high-pressure steering dry air in our direction, we will stay dry today with room temperature highs in the low 70s. Wind will be very light and out of the east at 5 miles per hour. 

No rain today, but we are watching the developing system in the Gulf of Mexico. The National Hurricane Center is up to a high chance of formation (70%) with this system in the next 48 hours.


This system is going send a lot of upper-level clouds into the ArkLaTex today, so it will be partly to mostly cloudy Thursday. It is possible this system could pass close enough to the Louisiana coast that we may pull a few showers into the ArkLaTex south of I-20 during the day Friday. Most of us will be dry with another day of cool morning temperatures followed by highs in the mid-70s. This system will not have any direct impacts on us as it is expected to move towards northwest Florida.


It will be very nice this weekend with cool mornings and afternoon highs in the low 80s. We may see a chance of a few light rain showers Sunday ahead of our next cold front. Any accumulations will be light, so this will have little to no impact on any outdoor plans you may have. 

Our next cold front looks to roll through late Sunday into early Monday. Due to the quick movement of this front rain totals won’t be as impressive as what we experienced with our front earlier this week.  There may be a window for a few strong/severe storms late Sunday evening into early Monday morning. Stay tuned.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

69° / 50°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 69° 50°

Friday

76° / 55°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 76° 55°

Saturday

81° / 63°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 81° 63°

Sunday

82° / 69°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 82° 69°

Monday

74° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 53°

Tuesday

68° / 51°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 68° 51°

Wednesday

71° / 55°
Sunny
Sunny 10% 71° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

48°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
48°

52°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

57°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

61°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
61°

64°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
64°

66°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

68°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

68°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
68°

67°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
67°

65°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
65°

62°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
62°

60°

8 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
60°

58°

9 PM
Clear
0%
58°

56°

10 PM
Clear
0%
56°

55°

11 PM
Clear
0%
55°

54°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

54°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
10%
54°

53°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

53°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
53°

51°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

51°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
51°

