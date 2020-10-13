Cool morning temperatures return Tuesday, warm afternoons continue, next cold front arrives late this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed into a comfortable Fall day, with a cool morning followed by a warm afternoon. Our next cold front will arrive late Thursday into early Friday.

Behind yesterday’s cold front, cool and dry air has settled into the region this morning. Early day temperatures will likely be in the low 50s under mostly clear skies. The abundance of sunshine will bring a quick warm-up, as we will be in the low to mid-70s by noon, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

You will enoy hearing that humidity will be very low as high pressure building in is steering a dry northeast wind into the region. This will result in mostly sunny skies today, with only a few high level clouds managing to drift across the region.

We will be warming up Wednesday as we will see a big swing in temperatures depending on what time you’re outside during the day. It will be a chilly morning with temperatures in the 40s, but afternoon highs will warm into the mid-80s ahead of our next cold front. It will stay mostly sunny Wednesday before clouds increase Thursday.



Thursday’s cold front will move in during the day, but it looks the precipitation will lag behind the front so we could see a few raindrops Thursday evening through early Friday morning. Check back for timing updates this week, but any rain we experience will result in light accumulations.

Another surge of cool Canadian air will accompany this front as highs will drop into the 60s Friday, with a wonderful weekend following. Weekend highs will be in the 70s with low humidity and lots of sunshine Saturday, and increasing clouds Sunday. Another cold front will move in sometime early next week.

