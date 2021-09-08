Cool morning weather before another hot afternoon

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front will be rolling into the ArkLaTex today, this will be a dry front in most areas, but there will be some rain early this morning north of I-30 in Oklahoma, Texas and Arkansas.

The crisp and cool morning air is making another appearance, as sunrise temperatures will be in the low 60s in most areas. We are watching some rain moving into McCurtain, Howard, and Sevier counties north of I-30. As this front moves into the dry air we have overhead the rain will fizzle, likely before it reaches Texarkana, but you may notice a few clouds along the I-30 corridor today.

Wednesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Most of us won’t even notice this front rolling through. After feeling like Fall this morning, it will turn into a hot afternoon with highs in the low to mid-90s. We will enjoy low humidity again today, and it’s easier to cool off in this dry heat. Most areas will be under mostly sunny skies, with the passing front stirring up a few clouds at times. The chance for any rain redeveloping this afternoon is very low, but I can’t rule out a brief rain shower with light accumulations across the I-30 corridor of northeast Texas.

If you can believe it, we will feel the humidity drop even lower behind this front tonight and tomorrow. It now looks like we’ll enjoy the break from humidity through Saturday before the south breeze brings an increase in humidity late in the weekend.

The cool mornings in the 60s will continue through the weekend, with afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s each day. There will be a chance of rain returning early next week.

In your tropical update, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring potential development in the Gulf Of Mexico, giving an area of thunderstorms a 50 percent chance of developing into a tropical or subtropical depression in the next 48 hours. The cold front moving through today will steer this away from the Louisiana coastline impacted by Hurricane Ida last week. Regardless of development, this area will bring the threat of heavy rain to the big bend area of Florida in the upcoming days.