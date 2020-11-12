Cool mornings and pleasant afternoons Thursday and Friday, cold front to bring a few raindrops this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will be quite nice on your Thursday. We’ll start out cold, wind up warm, and clouds will increase late in the day as we could see some light rain return Friday and through the weekend.

Grab a jacket this morning as we’ll likely be in the 40s and 50s through 10 a.m. as it’s definitely feeling like Fall. We should mirror the warm-up that we saw yesterday which pushed us to near 70 degrees by noon with highs ranging from the low to upper 70s north to south. Wind will be very light and out of the east at 5 miles per hour.

We will be soaking in the sunshine through the early afternoon, but there is an area of low pressure moving across the Plains. This will churn up some cloud cover that will roll in late in the day along and north of I-30. We may see a very isolated rain shower move into the northern ArkLaTex tonight as well as tomorrow. Most ArkLaTex locations will be dry through Saturday evening.

We still have a chance of rain developing with our next cold front this weekend. It looks like the majority of rain Saturday will be across the northern ArkLaTex, but it doesn’t look to be much. We may see an occasional rain shower throughout the day. It looks like the front will get nudged through the region late Saturday night into Sunday morning. We may see overnight rain or morning rain Sunday across the I-20 corridor. These won’t be the kind of accumulations that won’t force you to cancel any outdoor plans and drive you inside all day.

Since the front looks to move through quicker, that means we may see cooler temperatures late in the weekend. Expect Saturday highs in the 70s, with highs in many areas dropping into the 60s Sunday.

Next week is looking magnificent. A dry pattern is in the works Monday through Friday. Mornings will be cool, with afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s with lots of sunshine throughout the week.

For the latest on Tropical Storm Eta which is moving across the southeast United States, visit our Tracking The Tropics page: https://www.arklatexhomepage.com/tracking-the-tropics/