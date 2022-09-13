SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Summer and Fall are in a battle and we will feel both seasons each day for the remainder of the week.

This will be our coolest morning in 108 days: Temperatures will be in the 50s in most areas at sunrise making this the first time we have dropped into the 50s since May 28th. If you’re only spending a few minutes outside it will feel refreshing, but if you plan on spending a few extra minutes in the cool air you may want a pullover or something with long sleeves through 9 a.m.

While it may feel like Fall this morning, Summer will win out this afternoon as highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, and a few areas may reach 90 degrees. Humidity is expected to stay very low today, so it should remain comfortable for any outdoor activities this afternoon if you can find some shade. It will be sunny throughout the day. Wind will remain light, turning to the southeast today at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Cool mornings and warm afternoons through Friday: We will have one more night with temperatures falling into the 50s tonight. High pressure will keep our daytime weather pattern running warm and dry through Friday. High temperatures will reach the low 90s in most areas Wednesday through Friday which is near average for the middle of September.

Mornings will stay cool in the 60s for most of the late week period, but we will start to feel an increase in humidity by Thursday and Friday.

Warm and humid weekend: The humidity will continue to build this weekend and that will take away the cooler nights and mornings. Morning temperatures will be in the 70s over the weekend.

There remains an outside chance that a few isolated rain showers may develop in the more humid weather pattern over the weekend, but I’m still not convinced so the entire 7-day forecast remains dry for now.

Look for a slightly higher chance for rain to arrive by the middle of next week.