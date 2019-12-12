Cool pattern continues Wednesday.. warming trend begins soon with thunderstorms early next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It’s another frosty morning across the ArkLaTex with temperatures at sunrise expected to be in the 20s and low 30s. You will likely have to scrape some frost off the windshield again this morning if you commute before 8 a.m.

Temperatures will run very close to yesterday as we’ll be in the low 50s by noon, with highs in the mid-50s in most areas, perhaps a degree or two warmer than yesterday. A returning south breeze could push a few areas south of I-20 to near 60°.

Thursday forecast highs

We may see a few more clouds today resulting in mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. No rain is expected today or tomorrow. That south breeze should hold most of us above freezing tonight as lows will remain cold in the 30s and 40s.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Friday and the weekend are looking great as we’ll have morning temperatures in the 40s and afternoon highs in the 60s. We may see a few late day showers across the northern ArkLaTex Sunday but it would likely be after sunset.

We still expect rain and thunderstorms to increase through the day Monday as our next cold front passes overhead. There remains a few ingredients for strong storms, so severe weather can’t be ruled as of now. Rainfall amounts will generally be an inch or less.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

58° / 39°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 58° 39°

Friday

65° / 45°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 65° 45°

Saturday

64° / 45°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 64° 45°

Sunday

66° / 60°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 20% 66° 60°

Monday

71° / 35°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 71° 35°

Tuesday

51° / 31°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 51° 31°

Wednesday

52° / 32°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 52° 32°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

34°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

40°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

45°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

49°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

52°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
52°

54°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
54°

56°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

56°

4 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
54°

50°

6 PM
Clear
0%
50°

46°

7 PM
Clear
0%
46°

45°

8 PM
Clear
0%
45°

44°

9 PM
Clear
0%
44°

42°

10 PM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
42°

41°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

41°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
41°

40°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

40°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
40°

