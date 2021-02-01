Cool temperatures stick around Tuesday followed by 70s by Thursday

Temperatures will stay close to normal Tuesday thanks to lots of clouds. Much warmer air returns for the middle of the week. A little rain possible Friday and Saturday.

Monday was a mostly sunny and cool day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the low to middle 30s and warmed into the mid to upper 50s.

Tuesday’s temperatures will be similar. We will see more clouds mixing in with the sunshine. Expect lows Tuesday to be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Daytime highs will once again climb to the mid to upper 50s.

The clouds that will move in Tuesday will likely move out of the area Tuesday night giving way to lots of sunshine Wednesday with warmer temperatures. Highs will likely return to the low to middle 60s. The wind will pick up Wednesday night and Thursday out of the south as another cold front approaches the region. Clouds will once again increase Wednesday night and will likely stick around through Thursday. We will likely see a band of showers associated with the front move through the area Thursday evening and Thursday night. Look for highs ahead of the front to soar into the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Colder air will return to the area behind the front Friday. Look for daytime highs to return to the upper 40s to lower 50s. We will likely see plenty of clouds to close the workweek with a slight chance for a shower. That slight chance for rain could linger into Saturday as a reinforcing shot of colder air arrives. The coldest day of the week ahead will likely be Sunday as lows will be in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Despite lots of sunshine Sunday, daytime highs will only be in the mid to upper 40s.

The longer-range weather picture looking into the middle of next week shows another shot of rain possibly moving in next Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will likely stay below normal during this time with lows in the mid to upper 30s. Daytime highs will be in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

