Cool temperatures to continue; rain will return midweek

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Sunshine and cooler temperatures continue to radiate the ArkLaTex. A backdoor cool front will reinforce the drier tonight into Tuesday. Lows will fall into the 20s. Tuesday morning, skies will start off clear. During the day, clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 40s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Wednesday morning, temperatures will start in the lower 30s. Areas south of Interstate 20 will see all rain. Areas north of Texarkana and Interstate 30 could possibly see a wintry mix. As temperatures warm, all of the ArkLaTex will see all rain Wednesday evening. The rain will continue on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s. Through Thursday, the ArkLaTex will see about an inch of rain.

Rainfall totals

The rain will come to an end Thursday night. Next weekend, sunshine will return. Highs will warm back into the 50s and 60s. Following Thursday, the next best chance of rain will occur next midweek.

The next seven days
The next seven days in Texarkana

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Monday

53° / 29°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 53° 29°

Tuesday

49° / 34°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 0% 49° 34°

Wednesday

43° / 40°
Cloudy, periods of rain
Cloudy, periods of rain 90% 43° 40°

Thursday

52° / 39°
Cloudy with rain
Cloudy with rain 100% 52° 39°

Friday

57° / 36°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 57° 36°

Saturday

59° / 39°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 10% 59° 39°

Sunday

61° / 47°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 61° 47°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

50°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
50°

46°

6 PM
Clear
0%
46°

42°

7 PM
Clear
0%
42°

40°

8 PM
Clear
0%
40°

38°

9 PM
Clear
0%
38°

36°

10 PM
Clear
0%
36°

35°

11 PM
Clear
0%
35°

35°

12 AM
Clear
0%
35°

34°

1 AM
Clear
0%
34°

33°

2 AM
Clear
0%
33°

32°

3 AM
Clear
0%
32°

32°

4 AM
Clear
0%
32°

31°

5 AM
Clear
0%
31°

30°

6 AM
Clear
0%
30°

30°

7 AM
Clear
0%
30°

31°

8 AM
Sunny
0%
31°

34°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
34°

37°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

40°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
40°

43°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
43°

45°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

47°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

47°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
47°

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss

Trending Stories