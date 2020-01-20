Cool temperatures to continue; rain will return midweek

Sunshine and cooler temperatures continue to radiate the ArkLaTex. A backdoor cool front will reinforce the drier tonight into Tuesday. Lows will fall into the 20s. Tuesday morning, skies will start off clear. During the day, clouds will increase in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the 40s.

Wednesday morning, temperatures will start in the lower 30s. Areas south of Interstate 20 will see all rain. Areas north of Texarkana and Interstate 30 could possibly see a wintry mix. As temperatures warm, all of the ArkLaTex will see all rain Wednesday evening. The rain will continue on Thursday. Highs will be in the 50s. Through Thursday, the ArkLaTex will see about an inch of rain.

Rainfall totals

The rain will come to an end Thursday night. Next weekend, sunshine will return. Highs will warm back into the 50s and 60s. Following Thursday, the next best chance of rain will occur next midweek.

The next seven days

The next seven days in Texarkana

