Cool temperatures today, a warming trend begins tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be a cool and sometimes cloudy Tuesday across the ArkLaTex, with a warming trend beginning tomorrow, and a strong cold front expected to arrive late Friday into early Saturday. Expect some big temperature swings over the next 5 days.

The chilly mornings have returned as most areas are in the 30s or low 40s. We still have a northeast wind at 10 miles per hour so this will add a slight wind-chill factor to the temperatures which will stay cool throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will be in the mid to upper 50s which is about 5 degrees below average for the date.

Tuesday forecast high temperatures

The clouds will be the trickiest part of the forecast today. We will be mostly cloudy to overcast along and south of I-20, with partly cloudy conditions in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. There are some light rain showers south of the region but I have left our forecast dry today. There is a very slight chance some light rain could develop across Rusk and Shelby counties in Texas and Sabine and Natchitoches parishes in Louisiana.

It will be chilly and partly cloudy tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s. More sunshine is on the way tomorrow with the wind turning to the southeast which will begin a pleasant warming trend. Highs will be in the 60s Wednesday and into the 70s on Thursday.

We may begin to see light rain return to the area Thursday but these showers will have little impact on outdoor plans. The timing of our next cold front now looks like it will move in late Friday into early Saturday. Friday will be a warm day with temperatures pushing 80 degrees. Rain and thunderstorms will increase during the afternoon and evening as the cold front makes its way into the ArkLaTex. Given that the front may arrive while temperatures are quite warm we may have an environment favorable for a few strong/severe storms similar to the front we saw Monday morning.

A few rain showers may linger into Saturday morning but we will dry out quickly with temperatures cooling into the 50s and 60s for the weekend. The 6 to 10-day temperature outlook from the Climate Prediction Center shows above-average temperatures for the ArkLaTex as highs will return to the 70s for much of next week.