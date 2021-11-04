Cool through Friday, sunny and warmer this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We have some cool and quiet Fall weather on the way through Friday, it will be warmer this weekend, and our next chance of rain won’t return until the end of next week.

It is very cold this morning with temperatures in the 30s and 40s. We will have some early-day drizzle/mist south of I-20 in Texas and Louisiana, with some dense fog north of I-30 in Oklahoma and Arkansas. The morning clouds will give way to a slow clearing trend that will bring mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies this afternoon.

Despite the sunshine returning today, it will remain unseasonably cool for early November. High temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s, which is 10 to 12 degrees below average for the date. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Thursday afternoon forecast high temperature

The coldest air of the season will settle in tonight and perhaps bring the first freeze of the Fall to some areas of the northern ArkLaTex. Clear skies and light wind will let our temperatures plummet into the low and mid-30s. It looks like most areas will stay slightly above the 32-degree freezing mark, but a few locations could see a brief freeze around sunrise Friday. If you are worried about any outdoor plants, cover them up, or bring them inside.

Overnight lows Thursday night into Friday morning

Friday’s sunny skies will warm highs into the low and mid-60s, with another weekend of comfortable weather on the way. The mornings will stay chilly, but highs should return to near 70 degrees Saturday, and into mid-70s Sunday. We will keep it warm through at least next Thursday with dry weather. The next chance of rain will return next Thursday or Friday as a strong cold front arrives.