SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The wild swings in our weather pattern will continue through next week. Today will be windy and cool, the weekend will be sunny and warm, and we’ll start out next week with a significant threat for severe weather Monday into Monday night.

Windy and cooler Friday: A cold front is now pushing rain and thunderstorms away from the ArkLaTex, and a breezy and dry wind will come in behind the front all day. Temperatures will be in the low 60s this morning but fall into the 50s for much of the day, before briefly reaching the low 60s this afternoon. You’ll want a jacket or a sweater as a west and northwest wind will be gusting up to 35 miles per hour at times. A Wind Advisory is in effect from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Skies will be slow to clear in some areas, so I’m calling for mostly cloudy skies across the northern ArkLaTex, with a little more sun expected across our southern half. No rain is expected beyond a few departing showers this morning. Skies will clear tonight with lows in the 30s and low 40s.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Sunny and pleasant for the weekend: Sunshine will return to all areas this weekend. After a chilly Saturday morning, it will turn warmer with highs in the low 70s with a light north breeze. Saturday will be absolutely perfect for outdoor activities. Sunday will also be a treat, as we will warm into the mid-70s with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Severe weather likely Monday into Monday night: The nice weather will quickly exit stage right Monday. A very strong Pacific storm system will bring an increasing chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon into Monday night. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the ArkLaTex in an ‘Enhanced Risk’ outlook for severe weather, meaning severe weather is likely, and a few intense storms are possible All severe weather hazards will be possible including damaging wind gusts, tornadoes, and large hail. This severe weather threat will continue into Monday night and early Tuesday morning. As of now it does not look like this threat will carry into the day Tuesday, but we could see timing changes since we’re over 72 hours from this threat. Make sure you check back for updates on this potential severe weather throughout the weekend!

Severe weather risk Monday afternoon through Monday night