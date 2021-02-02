Cool weather continues Tuesday, a warming trend begins tomorrow with a chance of rain later this week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The weather pattern will continue to bring cool temperatures today, with a warming trend beginning tomorrow, and a chance of rain late Thursday into early Friday. There is some uncertainty about the weather this weekend, but it will be cold.

Grab a jacket before you head out this morning, as temperatures will be in the 20s or low 30s through 8 a.m. There may be some frost around sunrise before we start to slowly thaw out through the morning. High temperatures today will wind up in the mid to upper 50s again, similar to yesterday, but it should feel better as wind will finally let up and be out of the east at 5 miles per hour.

You will notice an increase in mid and upper-level clouds today. No rain is expected, but it may stay mostly cloudy through the late afternoon or early evening before we slowly clear out tonight. Low temperatures will drop into the mid and upper 30s overnight, it’s possible a few locations along or north of I-30 may experience a brief freeze again.

The warming trend will finally get going tomorrow as the wind turns to the southeast, we’ll see more sunshine, and highs will wind up in the low to mid-60s.

Thursday will turn breezy and warm ahead of our next cold front with highs in the low 70s and a south wind gusting over 20 miles per hour. A late-day cold front will bring some light rain by Thursday evening, with rain more likely falling overnight and ending early in the day Friday.

This first front will cool temperatures into the 50s Friday and Saturday. The forecast becomes a little less certain with our next cold front late Saturday into Sunday. This front will bring arctic air with it and drop highs into the 50s Sunday. We don’t expect much if any rain at this point, but if the likelihood of precipitation increases (possible), then we will have to be on alert for a potential winter mix, which is not in the forecast at this time.