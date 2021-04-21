Cool Wednesday, two chances for severe storms over the next 7 days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We may have some record-breaking cold this morning, followed by a cool and mostly sunny afternoon. Dry weather will hold through Thursday before rain and thunderstorms increase Friday. There is the potential for severe storms Friday into early Saturday.

In the wake of yesterday’s cold front, cold and dry Canadian air has moved into the region this morning. Frost will be possible as temperatures fall into the low and mid-30s at sunrise, with some areas below freezing north of I-30 in northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. Take a jacket with you today.

A chilly north breeze of 10 miles per hour will keep cool air flowing into the region, so highs will be 10 to 15 degrees below average, winding up in the mid-60s. It should feel pretty nice if you are standing in the sunshine this afternoon but cool in the shade.



Thursday will bring a few more clouds and highs in the low 70s. We should be dry through at least Thursday evening or early Friday morning.

Our next chance for thunderstorms and severe weather will arrive Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning. It is a complex weather setup that involves a warm front, a dryline to our west, and a cold front. Due to this messy setup, it’s possible we will see multiple rounds of storms which is bringing some uncertainty to the exact timing and severe weather threats. It appears storms that form in the afternoon will initially be capable of large hail and a few tornadoes, with a threat for damaging wind increasing as the cold front moves in Friday evening into early Saturday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has a ‘Slight Risk’ or level 2 threat in place for most of the ArkLaTex at the moment, but we could see a higher threat level outlook in the upcoming days. Keep up with the forecast.

Severe weather risk Friday afternoon into early Saturday morning

Rainfall totals have come down somewhat, with widespread totals of 1 to 2 inches expected. If we do wind up seeing multiple rounds of storms we could see some areas receive up to or over 3 inches of rain.

The severe weather threat will end quickly Saturday morning and the rain should taper off in most areas by sunrise. This will leave us with a warm and pleasant weekend with highs in the 70s Saturday and near 80 degrees Sunday.

The warming trend continues Monday as we will be back into the mid-80s. Another storm system is going to approach Tuesday or Wednesday. The ingredients for severe weather are high during this time period, so we could see another round of significant severe weather next week.