Cooler air and windy weather today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A big weather change today as it will be windy and much cooler. Grab something with long sleeves if you’re doing anything outside today.

A very strong area of low pressure is passing over the ArkLaTex and pushing our cold front away from the region. Behind the front, we will feel that rush of cool and dry air throughout the day. Temperatures will be in the 50s at sunrise with west and northwest winds of 10 to 15 miles per hour at sunrise.

The wind will increase in intensity each hour of the day. A sustained west wind of 20 to 25 miles per hour will develop through the late morning and afternoon, with gusts between 30 and 40 miles per hour. A Lake Wind Advisory and WInd Advisory will be in effect from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. This level of wind will be high enough to pull down a few tree limbs and could cause some power outages. Make sure your outdoor furniture and loose items are tied down or protected from the wind today.

This area of low pressure will also keep steering clouds across the ArkLaTex. We will toggle between overcast, mostly cloudy, and partly cloudy skies throughout the day. The cloud cover and the wind will keep it cool, as high temperatures this afternoon will be in the upper 50s north of I-30, and in the low to mid-60s elsewhere. We may see a brief rain shower across the northern ArkLaTex this morning, but we will have dry weather in nearly all areas today.

Forecast high temperatures Thursday afternoon

The cool and breezy weather will continue Friday with highs in the low to mid-60s. We will see more sunshine pop out tomorrow which should start a warming trend as we move into the weekend.

Halloween weekend will give us some great weather. The mornings will be chilly, but afternoon highs will be in the 70s Saturday and Sunday with light wind and mostly sunny skies.

The great weather will continue Monday with our next cold front approaching Tuesday into Wednesday. There will be a decent chance of rain developing late Tuesday into Wednesday with another temperature drop into the 60s behind the front next week. It looks like Fall is here to stay this time.