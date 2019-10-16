Cooler air arrives Wednesday setting up pleasant end to the week.. Gulf update

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our overnight cold front is moving away, and cooler and drier air will be moving in throughout the day Wednesday. A fantastic weather pattern is setting up for the remainder of the workweek.

Temperatures range from the 50s north of I-30, to the 60s in most areas early this morning. You may want to wear something with sleeves today as a breezy north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour behind the front is going to make for a chilly start in most areas. High temperatures will fall below normal this afternoon as highs will be in the mid to upper 60s (running 10 degrees below normal).

Rain is gone but we may be slow to see the clouds clear our in some areas of Louisiana and Texas, so expect partly cloudy skies early, then mostly sunny conditions for much of the day. No rain is expected through Saturday.

We will see the return of cool temperatures overnight as we will fall into the 40s in all areas. Spectacular weather with sunshine and highs in the 70s is on the way Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday night forecast low temperatures

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a spot south of Mexico that will emerge in the Gulf of Mexico in the upcoming days. This system has a medium chance (40%) of development.

National Hurricane Center 5-day development outlook

Several forecast models take it close to the Louisiana coastline this weekend, and it’s possible we could pull some rain from it if holds this path. We will keep you updated.





Forecast model tracks with potential Gulf system

A warming trend will carry us into the 80s Saturday ahead of our next cold front. We could see a few showers/storms develop Sunday, but it looks like this front will move through the region Monday bringing our next round of widespread showers and storms.

