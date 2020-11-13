Cooler air for the northern ArkLaTex Friday, cold front to bring a slight chance of rain this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – The first of two cold fronts will drop into the northern ArkLaTex today. Most areas south of the front including Shreveport will warm into the 70s, but highs in Texarkana and surrounding areas will be in the 60s today. A second cold front will bring a few showers and isolated thunderstorms late Saturday, with spectacular weather on the way next week.

For your Friday morning commute, we have a few rain showers holding together mainly along the I-30 corridor in southern Arkansas. These don’t have much staying power, but we will see more clouds and less sunshine through northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas today.

1-hour radar loop

There will be two weather patterns ongoing across the Four States region throughout the day. It will be cool and cloudy across the northern ArkLaTex with perhaps some sunshine squeezing through at times. Highs will be in the 60s where you are waking up to clouds.

The front will not reach the I-20 corridor, so we will enjoy some sun and warmer temperatures across much of east Texas and Louisiana where highs will again reach the mid and upper 70s.

We won’t see much rain with this front, but there may be an isolated or stray shower across the northern ArkLaTex today. The second cold front will approach the region late Saturday bringing a higher chance for showers and perhaps an isolated thunderstorm or two Saturday afternoon through early Sunday morning. Highs will be warmer in most locations Saturday, with a breezy south wind pushing us into the 70s and low 80s.

The Saturday evening cold front will bring some strong upper level winds that could lead to the development of a few thunderstorms. If any storms are able to get going north of I-30 Saturday afternoon and evening there is low-end possibility we could see a damaging wind gust or isolated tornado. The severe weather window is short, and should end quickly Saturday night and early Sunday as temperatures cool.

We will wake up to clearing skies and a breezy north wind in most areas Sunday morning. Temperatures will be cooler with highs in the 60s or low 70s Sunday.

This front will set us up with amazing Fall weather all of next week. It looks like nothing but sunshine Monday through Friday with cool mornings, and afternoon highs in the 60s and 70s throughout the week.