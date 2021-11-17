Cooler air returns Wednesday night with rain possible

A strong cold front will move through the ArkLaTex Wednesday night bringing a few scattered showers. Much cooler air moves in behind the front Thursday and Friday. Another disturbance will bring a chance of rain Sunday & Sunday night. Heavy rain will be possible for Thanksgiving.

Wednesday has been another windy and warm day across the area. Morning clouds gave way to plenty of sunshine through the afternoon. Temperatures began in the low to middle 60s. afternoon temperatures have soared into the lower 80s. A strong cold front will bring much cooler air to the area Wednesday night. Temperatures Thursday morning will likely dip into the upper 40s to lower 50s. Daytime highs Thursday will likely be below normal in the low to middle 60s.

Futurecast shows that we will see a band of scattered showers develop along the cold front. Rain should be very light over the Northwest half of the area. The rain will likely increase as the front moves into East Texas and Northwest Louisiana. Any rain will likely quickly end Thursday morning over the southeast part of the region. Morning clouds will quickly give way to some sunshine over most of the area for most of the day.

Our dry weather will likely continue through much of the weekend. We will see a second disturbance bring a chance for scattered showers very late Sunday and especially Sunday night. Temperatures ahead of this system will likely warm into the 70s for highs this weekend. Overnight lows should return to the 40s and 50s by Sunday morning. Temperatures behind this disturbance will fall back to the 60s for highs and thirties and forties for lows.

The heaviest rain in the next 10 days will likely fall with a third disturbance that will approach the area just in time for Thanksgiving. We will likely see showers and thunderstorms develop Wednesday night. The threat of rain will continue through Thanksgiving Day, Friday, and possibly next Saturday. It is possible that we could see some heavy rain late next week with some models indicating one to two inches possible especially over the southeast half of the region. Severe weather is looking highly unlikely at this time. Temperatures will turn much cooler for the long Thanksgiving weekend. Highs will likely fall into the 50s. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 30s to lower 40s.

