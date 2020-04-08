1  of  2
1  of  2
Cooler air to invade the ArkLaTex..strong to severe storms looking likely Easter weekend

Weather
More normal temperatures will return to the ArkLaTex starting Thursday. Rain chances stay low until the weekend when strong storms will be possible. Well below-normal temperatures move into the area early next week.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Thursday was another mostly cloudy day. Morning clouds gave way to enough afternoon sunshine to allow for temperatures to approach record-levels in spots. Cooler air will move into our area starting Thursday. Expect a mix of sunshine and clouds Thursday with a slight chance for some showers mainly over the southern half of the area late in the day. After a very mild start Thursday morning in the mid to upper 60s, daytime highs will warm to the mid to upper 70s. Any rain that does develop late Thursday will quickly end Thursday night. Clouds will decrease late Thursday night giving way to plenty of sunshine for the ArkLaTex Friday. HIghs Friday will be below normal in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The sunshine won’t stick around very long. A strong upper-level disturbance will bring showers and thunderstorms to our area Saturday, Saturday night, and part of Easter Sunday. It is very likely that we will see times of heavy rain this weekend. I would expect that most of the area will receive at least an inch of rain. The southern half of the area could see amounts exceed two inches with a few isolated 3″ totals possible. Severe weather will also likely be a possibility. The Storm Prediction Center is already indicating that scattered severe storm should be expected for all of our area from late Saturday into Sunday morning. That threat will likely shift to our east Sunday afternoon where a decent severe weather outbreak may unfold. There is still some uncertainty about the timing of this event. Stay Tuned.

Click here to see the latest lake levels and forecasts. Click here to see the latest river levels and forecasts.

Some much cooler and drier air will settle into the ArkLaTex to begin next week. We will likely see plenty of sunshine with overnight lows dipping well into the 40s. Daytime highs will likely be some ten degrees below normal as we will only climb to the low to middle 60s. We should see another warming trend for the last half of next week. It is quite possible that we could see five or six straight days of dry weather next week. The only rain concern could come during the middle of next week. A few models indicate a slight chance for a shower Tuesday and possibly Wednesday. Other than that, our next best shot at heavier rain will probably hold off until the end of next weekend.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 88° 69°

Thursday

Mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy 10% 77° 56°

Friday

Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 0% 70° 50°

Saturday

Mainly cloudy and rainy
Mainly cloudy and rainy 80% 68° 62°

Sunday

Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 80% 74° 50°

Monday

Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 65° 46°

Tuesday

Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 64° 46°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

86°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
85°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
83°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
77°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
74°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
74°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
69°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
72°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
74°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
76°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
