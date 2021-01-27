Cooler and breezy Wednesday, dry weather to end the week, but rain returns this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is passing through the ArkLaTex this morning, and it will bring some light rain across the I-30 corridor through mid-morning. It will turn breezy and cooler behind the front in all areas today.

The rest of us will notice a few more clouds around before noon and temperatures will be in the 40s at sunrise. Highs are forecast to range from the upper 40s north of I-30, to the mid-50s in Texarkana, near 60 degrees in Shreveport/Bossier, and perhaps the mid-60s south of I-20. A breezy north wind of 10 to 15 miles per hour, with gusts up to 20 miles per hour will bring a bit of a wind-chill throughout the day making those highs seem cooler than actually advertised. Keep a jacket with you today.

Rain will likely taper off by 9 a.m. across southern Arkansas. That breezy north wind will be pushing dry air into the region so we will see clearing conditions by noon, and mostly sunny skies through the afternoon and evening.

Wind will let up tonight and with clear skies in the forecast, we will drop to near or just below freezing in most areas. Make plans to cover up any sensitive plants and bring your pets inside as well.

Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy and dry with highs in the 50s, and we will warm back into the 60s on Friday.

We do have an upper-level disturbance on the way Saturday that will bring another round of showers and isolated thunderstorms to the region. Rainfall accumulations look to be on the light side, less than a half-inch in most areas, but there will be enough rain around that it may impact any outdoor plans you may have. Sunshine will return Sunday with comfortable temperatures late this weekend into early next week.