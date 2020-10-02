Cooler and pleasant weather Friday, with a very slight chance of rain returning this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday will definitely bring us Fall-like weather, with cooler temperatures ahead of a comfortable weekend. There will be another cold front late Saturday into Sunday that will bring us a very slight chance of rain.

Sunrise temperatures on your Friday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, so you may want to grab a jacket. A light north breeze is pushing dry air into the region so humidity will remain low. Under lots of sunshine highs will be in the low to mid-70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for early October.

Friday forecast high temperatures

As we move into the weekend, the mornings will be cool, and afternoons quite nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s each day. We will likely see an increase in clouds late Saturday ahead of our next cold front which will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. The air will still be very dry ahead of this front, but it may manage to squeeze out a few light rain showers overnight and into Sunday.

Any rainfall accumulations with this front will be light, so if you have outdoor plans it doesn’t look like it will be enough rain to cause any major impacts. Highs may drop a few degrees Sunday in the northern ArkLaTex, but it should remain comfortable with a few more clouds around.

Looking into next week, mornings will remain comfortable, but we will likely start a warming trend Tuesday that may carry us back into the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday. Next week’s pattern may see a few more clouds around due to a few tropical systems near the Gulf Of Mexico. Right now it does not look like either will have an impact along the northern Gulf coast, but we will keep you updated.

National Hurricane Center tropical outlook

