Cooler and pleasant weather Friday, with a very slight chance of rain returning this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Friday will definitely bring us Fall-like weather, with cooler temperatures ahead of a comfortable weekend. There will be another cold front late Saturday into Sunday that will bring us a very slight chance of rain.

Sunrise temperatures on your Friday morning will be in the upper 40s and low 50s, so you may want to grab a jacket. A light north breeze is pushing dry air into the region so humidity will remain low. Under lots of sunshine highs will be in the low to mid-70s this afternoon, about 10 degrees below normal for early October.

Friday forecast high temperatures

As we move into the weekend, the mornings will be cool, and afternoons quite nice with highs in the mid to upper 70s each day. We will likely see an increase in clouds late Saturday ahead of our next cold front which will move in Saturday night into Sunday morning. The air will still be very dry ahead of this front, but it may manage to squeeze out a few light rain showers overnight and into Sunday.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Any rainfall accumulations with this front will be light, so if you have outdoor plans it doesn’t look like it will be enough rain to cause any major impacts. Highs may drop a few degrees Sunday in the northern ArkLaTex, but it should remain comfortable with a few more clouds around.

Looking into next week, mornings will remain comfortable, but we will likely start a warming trend Tuesday that may carry us back into the mid and upper 80s by Wednesday. Next week’s pattern may see a few more clouds around due to a few tropical systems near the Gulf Of Mexico. Right now it does not look like either will have an impact along the northern Gulf coast, but we will keep you updated.

National Hurricane Center tropical outlook

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss