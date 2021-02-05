Cooler Friday, a slight chance of rain Saturday, cold snap next week could bring winter weather

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It will be cooler Friday and Saturday with a slight chance for rain each day depending on your location, warmer Sunday, and next week gets very interesting as we could see the coldest air in several years arrive late in the week.

This morning, temperatures will range from the 20s north of I-30, to the mid-30s along the I-30 corridor, to the upper 30s and low 40s in all other areas. Needless to say, the cold air has returned so take a jacket if you plan on leaving home at any point Friday. High temperatures this afternoon will be in the low to mid-50s, with a light breeze out of the east and southeast of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A stalled cold front south of the region, and disturbance moving across central Texas will combine to bring a chance of rain showers mainly along and south of the I-20 corridor through the early afternoon. The rain will have to overcome dry air so accumulations will be light.

Any rain will likely come to an end in the early afternoon. With the northern ArkLaTex enjoying more sunshine than the rest of the region today. No rain is expected along the I-30 corridor. Expect dry conditions this evening and overnight.

Saturday will start out dry, but another cold front will brush the northern ArkLaTex during the day. Rain showers will be possible mainly across northeast Texas, Oklahoma, and Arkansas. A stray shower can’t be ruled out further south but is less likely. Saturday highs will be in the 50s.

Sunday will bring a return of glorious sunshine and wonderful temperatures in the 60s. A great day for any outdoor plans you may have.

Monday will be pleasant with increasing clouds and a very strong arctic cold front will ease into the region midweek. Temperatures will fall in the 40s Wednesday. Things get interesting Thursday and Friday..

Winter weather next Thursday and Friday?

With cold air already in place, a disturbance moving across south Texas will pull Gulf moisture into the region that may result in periods of freezing rain, sleet, and perhaps some snow next Thursday and Friday. The timing is uncertain, so it’s too early to guess where the highest impacts will be, and what type of precipitation will occur. Please check back for updates as we could have several days of winter weather late next week or next weekend.