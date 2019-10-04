Cooler Friday, warm this weekend, Fall weather arrives next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Temperatures will settle into the 80s today with a few lingering showers possible this morning and into your Friday afternoon. 3 more days of ‘Summer’ before Fall finally makes its appearance Monday.

Most of the rain has dissipated across the region this morning leaving us partly to mostly cloudy. We will see the chance of a few isolated showers today, but the disturbance that brought widespread rain yesterday has moved away from the region. See the latest loop of futurecast below:

Futurecast 36 hour outlook









After 2 days of record-breaking heat, high temperatures will be manageable today for us as we’ll be in the mid to upper 80s with a northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour. If you’re headed to any area football games this evening most areas will be dry with kickoff temperatures in the low 80s, and falling into the mid-70s by the 4th quarter.



Saturday: The weekend will begin with partly cloudy skies and temperatures will return to the upper 80s and low 90s in most areas. There will be a slight chance for rain, mainly north of I-30 as our Fall cold front inches toward the region.



Sunday: Most areas will begin the day dry with highs in the 80s and low 90s again. Sunday afternoon/evening the front will move into the I-30 corridor bringing rain before sunset to Oklahoma, northeast Texas, and much of southern Arkansas. We will begin to feel cooler temperatures in these areas Sunday night.



Monday: The front will move through the remainder of the ArkLaTex, including Shreveport/Bossier, early Monday morning. It’s possible most of the rain will be gone by the morning commute. All areas will feel the Fall cool down Monday. Highs will be in the 70s, with Monday night lows in the 50s. Not only will the heat be gone, but the humidity will go away as well.

Due to the lack of upper-level support with this system, the threat for severe weather is low, but we could see gusty winds accompany a line of thunderstorms along the front late Sunday into Monday morning.

Rainfall accumulations with this front will be less than an inch in most areas.

Expect highs to stay in the 70s and low 80s Tuesday and Wednesday with lows continuing to drop into the 50s. It appears another, and possibly stronger front will be on the way to reinforce the cooler air late next week.

