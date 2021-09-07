Cooler mornings and warm afternoons for a few more days

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – You will be greeted by the coolest air we have seen in months early this morning before we spend a few hours in the heat this afternoon. We will enjoy low humidity for the remainder of the week.

If you can get outside early this morning, try to do it, temperatures at sunrise will be in the low 60s, the coolest air we have felt since late May and early June (about 3 months). It’s not cold, but coming off a hot summer you may want something with long sleeves early in the morning.

The low humidity is what is bringing these cooler mornings, and the humidity will continue to drop today, you may not even feel it at all. With all-day sunshine expected high temperatures will warm into the low 90s this afternoon, which is near average for early September. Wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tuesday afternoon forecast high temperatures

Rain is out of the forecast through the weekend, but we do have another cold front on the way late tonight and tomorrow. The front will be moving into very dry air in the ArkLaTex so no rain is expected, but we may see a few clouds late tonight and tomorrow.

This front will be kind to us as it will keep the wind out of the north, which will hold the humidity down through at least Thursday. The cool mornings will continue with lows tonight forecast to drop into the mid-60s

Forecast lows Tuesday night into Wednesday morning

Highs will generally stay in the low to mid-90s for the remainder of the week with sunny to mostly sunny skies each afternoon through Friday. We would love the humidity to stay away for good, but with a south breeze returning Friday, the humidity will build into the ArkLaTex by Saturday and Sunday. Weekend highs will be in the mid-90s with a heat index again pushing 100 degrees. There is little chance of any cooling rain showers this weekend.

It is looking possible that a rainy pattern may develop next week but this is still to be determined. For now, expect an increasing chance of rain and thunderstorms by Monday.