Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend; Wilfred to likely form in the Gulf

Weather
Posted: / Updated:

Drier air will begin to invade the ArkLaTex Thursday night setting the stage for a gorgeous weekend. A tropical depression is likely forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We did see a few scattered showers to a few rather limited areas. Look for any rain to end this evening. Drier air will begin to move into the area Thursday night. This will result in a decrease in clouds and the beginning of a decent cooling trend. Lows Friday morning will likely fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Friday with slightly cooler temperatures. Expect daytime highs to ease into the low to middle 80s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

The sunshine and cooling trend will continue into the weekend. Expect lows this weekend to range from the middle 50s over the northern half of the area to the upper 50s to lower 60s across the south. The last time Shreveport recorded a low in the low 60s was June 11th. Daytime highs this weekend will mainly be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The dry weather pattern will continue through most of next week with the continuation of near or slightly below normal temperatures. Expect lows to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will slowly return to the low to middle 80s.

There is one thing that could change the outlook for next week. A tropical depression has or will soon form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Most models including Futurecast show this system gaining strength in the coming days as it will likely become Tropical Storm Wilfred. There is also a chance that it could become a hurricane. It appears that it will move very slowly towards the north and settle off of the south Texas coast east of Brownsville. It may take a while to determine where this system will eventually go. Chances are that it will eventually move to the north or northeast and threaten the coast of Louisiana. The main question is when. There are some indications that it could approach the Louisiana coast late next week. Stay tuned.

The longer-range weather picture is still looking somewhat warm with below normal rainfall for the rest of September. I will have details on the Gulf disturbance and what to expect for the next few weeks in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook during my live update Thursday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog

HURRICANE LAURA: CLICK HERE TO DONATE

Red Cross Donate Button
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss