Cooler temperatures arrive this weekend; Wilfred to likely form in the Gulf

Drier air will begin to invade the ArkLaTex Thursday night setting the stage for a gorgeous weekend. A tropical depression is likely forming in the Gulf of Mexico.

Thursday was a partly to mostly cloudy day around the ArkLaTex. We did see a few scattered showers to a few rather limited areas. Look for any rain to end this evening. Drier air will begin to move into the area Thursday night. This will result in a decrease in clouds and the beginning of a decent cooling trend. Lows Friday morning will likely fall into the mid to upper 60s. Sunshine will return to the ArkLaTex Friday with slightly cooler temperatures. Expect daytime highs to ease into the low to middle 80s.

The sunshine and cooling trend will continue into the weekend. Expect lows this weekend to range from the middle 50s over the northern half of the area to the upper 50s to lower 60s across the south. The last time Shreveport recorded a low in the low 60s was June 11th. Daytime highs this weekend will mainly be in the upper 70s to lower 80s. The dry weather pattern will continue through most of next week with the continuation of near or slightly below normal temperatures. Expect lows to stay in the upper 50s to low 60s. Daytime highs will slowly return to the low to middle 80s.

There is one thing that could change the outlook for next week. A tropical depression has or will soon form over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. Most models including Futurecast show this system gaining strength in the coming days as it will likely become Tropical Storm Wilfred. There is also a chance that it could become a hurricane. It appears that it will move very slowly towards the north and settle off of the south Texas coast east of Brownsville. It may take a while to determine where this system will eventually go. Chances are that it will eventually move to the north or northeast and threaten the coast of Louisiana. The main question is when. There are some indications that it could approach the Louisiana coast late next week. Stay tuned.

The longer-range weather picture is still looking somewhat warm with below normal rainfall for the rest of September. I will have details on the Gulf disturbance and what to expect for the next few weeks in tonight’s Two Week Weather Outlook during my live update Thursday evening at 8:30 pm.

–Todd Warren