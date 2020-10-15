Cooler temperatures on the way for Friday; warm air returns for next week

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is making its way to the south. Behind the front, temperatures have already dropped into the 60s. All of the ArkLaTex will see temperatures in the 60s this evening. We aren’t seeing much rain along the cold front. I am not expecting a whole lot of rain for tonight. For lows, temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s.

Friday, clouds will be on the decrease for the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Friday will be a very pretty afternoon with lots of sunshine. Humidity values will be very comfortable. The coldest night for the week will occur on Friday night. For the weekend, temperatures will begin to bounce back to near normal.

For the upcoming work week, temperatures will stay warm. The main jet stream pattern will stay to the north. With this pattern, future cold fronts will likely stall to our north. Although, moisture levels will be on the increase. Isolated to scattered showers and storm chances will begin to increase too.

The next seven days

