Cooler temperatures on the way for Friday; warm air returns for next week

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front is making its way to the south. Behind the front, temperatures have already dropped into the 60s. All of the ArkLaTex will see temperatures in the 60s this evening. We aren’t seeing much rain along the cold front. I am not expecting a whole lot of rain for tonight. For lows, temperatures will range from the 40s to the 50s.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

Friday, clouds will be on the decrease for the southern half of the ArkLaTex. Friday will be a very pretty afternoon with lots of sunshine. Humidity values will be very comfortable. The coldest night for the week will occur on Friday night. For the weekend, temperatures will begin to bounce back to near normal.

For the upcoming work week, temperatures will stay warm. The main jet stream pattern will stay to the north. With this pattern, future cold fronts will likely stall to our north. Although, moisture levels will be on the increase. Isolated to scattered showers and storm chances will begin to increase too.

The next seven days

Stay up to date with the latest news and weather by downloading the Arklatexhomepage News App from the App Store or Google Play.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Weather Headlines

More Weather

Weather Blog

More weather blog
More Check This Out
Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook

Top Stories

More Top Stories
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss