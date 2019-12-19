Cooler temperatures return thanks to clouds..rain possible this weekend

Breaking News
Posted: / Updated:

Look for clouds to increase over the ArkLaTex Thursday night. Friday and Saturday will be cooler. A little rain possible Saturday. Most of Christmas week looking mild and dry.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

Thursday was another pleasant day around the ArkLaTex. Look for clouds to return to the region Thursday night as our next disturbance approaches from the west. Friday is looking cloudy and cooler with highs staying below normal in the upper 40s to low 50s. We will likely stay dry Friday. That could change Saturday and the main upper-level low moves over our area. We will seed a cloudy sky Saturday with a slight chance for a shower Saturday and possibly Saturday night. Any rain will quickly end early Sunday. We will close the weekend Sunday with some late-day sunshine as this disturbance moves away.

Upper-level high pressure will then slide over our area to begin next week. Expect plenty of sunshine from Monday through Christmas day with much warmer temperatures. Highs will likely return to the 60s. Overnight lows will likely return to the 40s.

As the ridge eases more to the east, we’ll see more clouds return to our area late next week. The chance for showers will return starting next Friday. That threat for rain could linger through next weekend. Check back to this article this evening at 8:30 pm for my nightly live update that will include the latest 16-day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook.

–Todd Warren

7-Day & Hourly

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

58° / 33°
A few clouds
A few clouds 0% 58° 33°

Friday

54° / 40°
Cloudy
Cloudy 10% 54° 40°

Saturday

53° / 38°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 53° 38°

Sunday

60° / 39°
A few clouds
A few clouds 20% 60° 39°

Monday

66° / 40°
Mainly sunny
Mainly sunny 10% 66° 40°

Tuesday

68° / 48°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 68° 48°

Wednesday

70° / 48°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 10% 70° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

57°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

56°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

54°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
54°

49°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
49°

45°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
45°

42°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
42°

41°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
41°

39°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
39°

38°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
38°

37°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
37°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
36°

36°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
36°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

35°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
35°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

34°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
34°

35°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
35°

41°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
41°

45°

10 AM
Cloudy
0%
45°

48°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
48°

49°

12 PM
Cloudy
0%
49°

51°

1 PM
Cloudy
0%
51°

52°

2 PM
Cloudy
0%
52°

