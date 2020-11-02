Cooler temperatures to start the week, warming trend arrives for Election Day

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The first week of November may go down as one of the most pleasant weather weeks of the year. Today will be the coolest day of the week, with a warming trend arriving tomorrow.

We did have a dry cold front move in late yesterday, and we are feeling another surge of cool air this morning. Temperatures will be in the 30s and 40s at sunrise with some frost possible north of I-30. Highs will warm into the low to mid-60s this afternoon. This will be about 10 to 15 degrees cooler than yesterday.

A dry north breeze behind the front will keep our skies mostly sunny throughout the day. Even with the sun shining throughout the day the temperatures will feel cool this afternoon, but wind will be light and out of the northeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. We won’t see any raindrops today and we will likely be dry throughout the week.

Election Day is looking fantastic. If you have out to stand in a line we will have cool temperatures to begin the day, but a returning south breeze will warm us into the low and mid-70s under sunny skies throughout the afternoon. You may need a jacket if you are in line before 11 a.m., but after that, we should enjoy pleasant weather throughout the afternoon.

A few more clouds will roll through Wednesday and Thursday but we will stay dry with highs continuing to warm into the low and mid-70s each day through the weekend.

As of right now, it looks like the next chance of rain will hold off until early next week. There are some forecast models suggesting rain could return late in the weekend ahead of a strong cold front early next week. For now, I have left the forecast dry but check back for updates if you have any outdoor plans on Sunday.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play