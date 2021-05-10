Cooler weather and rainfall to stay through Wednesday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cold front has stalled just south of the ArkLaTex. We will be on the cool side of this front through Wednesday, with scattered rainfall today, and widespread rain returning Tuesday.

The last of the Flash Flood Warnings south of I-20 expired at 5 a.m., but we may continue to see a few scattered showers in Sabine and Natchitoches Parishes, as well as Shelby County. Radar is estimating 3 to 6 inches of rain has fallen across much of Sabine and Natchitoches parishes, so be on the lookout for flooded roads during the morning commute in these areas.

Temperatures will be in the 60s early today, and with clouds and a north breeze we won’t see much of a warm-up, in fact, temperatures may actually drop a few degrees between sunrise and sunset so afternoon temperatures will remain in the 60s in most areas. Given there won’t be much if any sun it will feel cool today so you may want something with long sleeves if you’re spending any time outside.

There will be some additional rainfall popping up today, but it won’t be widespread or heavy. You may see a quick rain shower or two at times, but the threat for any additional flash flooding or severe weather is low. The Storm Prediction Center outlook shows a ‘marginal risk’ or level 1 threat of severe storms today, the thinking is there may be enough juice in the atmosphere to see some hail or high wind with any additional thunderstorms, but given that the front is south of us, I don’t expect much thunderstorm activity or severe weather today.

While you might miss out on the raindrops in some areas Monday, this will change Tuesday. Another disturbance will pass over the region interacting with stalled front south of us to trigger widespread showers and thunderstorms. This activity will likely increase during the morning and continue through the afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center indicates another ‘marginal risk’ of severe thunderstorms, mainly for the risk of high wind and hail.

The bigger threat may be for additional flash flooding. On top of what has already fallen, another 1 to 3 inches of rain is possible today through Wednesday. A Flash Flood Watch may be issued in the next 24 hours for areas that received heavy rain yesterday and overnight.

Rain is a good bet Wednesday morning before we finally get some drier air to end the rain late Wednesday into Thursday. The sun should return Thursday and Friday with low humidity setting up a beautiful end to the week with highs returning to near 80 degrees by Friday.