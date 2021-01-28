Cooler weather continues Thursday, warmer Friday, rain returns Saturday

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – It is going to be a chilly Thursday across the ArkLaTex, with temperatures starting out at or below freezing this morning. A warming trend arrives tomorrow with rain likely Saturday.

If you are headed outside at any point today, take a jacket. Sunrise temperatures will be in the 20s and low 30s, there will be some frost so you may have to scrape some ice off the windshield before 8 a.m.

We do have one thing working in our favor, wind will be lighter after a breezy day yesterday. Expect a northeast breeze of 5 to 10 miles per hour throughout the day. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s, about 5 degrees below average for the date.

The cloud forecast will be tricky. We are watching a deck of clouds rolling south out of central Arkansas which may bring mostly cloudy skies to portions of southern Arkansas and Louisiana this morning. Eventually the dry air will bring some breaks in the clouds, but upper level clouds will then stream in from Texas ahead of our weekend disturbance. For this reason I have gone partly cloudy with the forecast, but there won’t be any rain.

A returning south breeze Friday will push highs back to near or above average in the upper 50s and low 60s. We’ll likely see partly to mostly cloudy skies, but there will be plenty of sunshine breaking through as well.

An upper-level low now off the California coastline will move inland and arrive in the ArkLaTex Saturday morning. Rain may develop early in the day across the northern ArkLaTex, and then move south through the afternoon and evening. The rain doesn’t look to be heavy, and we don’t expect any severe weather. I can’t guarantee any outdoor plans you may have Saturday won’t be impacted by rain. Sunday is looking much better as we’ll enjoy mostly sunny skies and highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Potential rainfall Saturday morning through Saturday night