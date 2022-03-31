SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – We are headed into the typical early Spring weather pattern for the next week as we’ll have a few cool days, a few warm days, and eventually another chance for rain and thunderstorms.

Today’s temperatures: Today will be one of the cooler days as temperatures have plummeted behind yesterday’s cold front. At sunrise, it will be in the 30s across the northern ArkLaTex, and in the low to mid-40s in all other areas. The wind has relaxed overnight and we’ll have a light north breeze to begin the day, but the wind will ramp up after the noon hour out of the northwest at 10 to 15 miles per hour. The north wind is pushing the cooler air into the region and highs will range from the mid-60s to the low 70s.

Thursday afternoon forecast highs

Slight chance of rain this morning? The back edge of the area of low pressure that pushed the cold front thorugh yesterday will swing through the ArkLaTex during the mid to late morning. This low may trigger a few light rain showers across the northern ArkLaTex during this time but only trace to a few hundredths of an inch of accumulations are possible. Skies will turn mostly sunny this afternoon in all areas.

Futurecast 36 hour forecast

Frost or freeze possible tonight: We are late in the calendar for a freeze to occur, but it is possible we could have a brief freeze overnight north of I-30 where temperatures will drop into the low 30s. There are frost advisories north of the ArkLaTex, and we’ll be close enough to a freeze that you may want to cover up your plants tonight if you live close to the Ouachita’s

Forecast lows Thursday night into Friday morning

Slight chance of rain late Friday, warmer weekend, storms next week: After the cool start to the day Friday it will be partly cloudy and warmer as highs will be in the low to mid-70s Friday afternoon.

A quick-moving front will bring a chance of rain showers late Friday night into Saturday morning, but most of the rain looks to move out before we hit the noon hour, so dry weather is expected for much of the weekend. Highs will be in the upper 70s and low 80s.

The next chance of thunderstorms will arrive next Monday into Tuesday. The majority of the rain looks to be Monday afternoon through Tuesday morning. While this doesn’t jump out as a strong setup for severe storms, it will need to be monitored as there is some potential to see a strong storm or two.