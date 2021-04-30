Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority app

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Submit Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Radar

RADAR

Download the ArkLaTex Weather Authority App

DOWNLOAD OUR WEATHER APP

Radar Rainfall Estimates

RADAR RAINFALL ESTIMATES

Local Views: Submit Your Weather Pics

SUBMIT WEATHER PICS

Your ArkLaTex Weather Authority Team

Cooler with lingering rain Friday, another chance of showers and storms this weekend

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our active weather pattern is going to continue through at least next Tuesday, as we have several more chances for rain and thunderstorms over the next 5 days.

We are still seeing some pockets of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-20 this morning in east Texas and Louisiana. Radar is estimating some areas of Shelby County and Sabine Parish have received 3 to 6 inches of rain which may lead to some flooded roads. A stalled cold front in these areas will keep rain going here for much of the morning.

CLICK HERE to see the latest radar estimates of rain received during the past 48 hours.

Click here for more radar views and the latest warnings and advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, as we are in the 50s and 60s in most areas early this morning. Scattered rain and cloud cover south of I-30 will linger into the early afternoon. Futurecast does show some sun along and north of I-30 where the chance of a stray shower will be lower. I think most areas will be dry by the evening and through the overnight hours.

CLICK HERE to see more forecasts from Futurecast.

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid-70s. The best change to the weather will be lower humidity. A north breeze kicking in behind this cold front is blasting the humidity out of the region and back to the Gulf Of Mexico. It may be breezy at times today with a northeast wind a steady 10 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

If you have outdoor plans Friday evening and Friday night it will be a cool and dry night in most areas with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Keep pushing any outdoor weekend plans towards Saturday. An area of low pressure will move across the ArkLaTex this weekend and that will drive some rain into our neighborhoods. Much of the day Saturday will be dry, but we may begin to see some showers and isolated storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. The threat of any severe weather through Saturday night is low.

This area of low pressure will drive our stalled cold front north as a returning warm front Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will become scattered to widespread by Sunday morning, with rain likely to linger into the afternoon. I can’t guarantee any outdoor plans you may have will be dry. The severe weather threat remains low Sunday, but the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for northwest Louisiana where a storm or two could bring high wind or hail.

After the weekend rain we will see some dry weather Monday with highs making a run at the low 90s. Our next cold front will move in Monday night into Tuesday. This front could also bring heavy rain and a higher threat for severe weather Tuesday. Check back for updates through the weekend.

Get exclusive severe weather details on storms as they approach your area by downloading the Arklatex Weather Authority app now available in the App Store and Google Play

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Weather Authority 7 Day Forecasts

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Shreveport 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Texarkana 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Natchitoches 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Minden 7 Day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

Hope 7 day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

De Queen 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Mt. Pleasant 7 Day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Carthage 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Marshall 7 day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Jefferson 7 Day Forecast

Interactive Radar

More Weather Tools

River Levels and Forecasts

Rainfall Estimates

Lake Levels and Forecasts

ArkLaTex Burn Bans

Trending Stories

Continuously updated timelapses from around the ArkLaTex
Latest image from Downtown Shreveport
Latest one hour loop from Pinpoint Doppler
Today's severe weather risk outlook
Tomorrow's severe weather risk outlook
Loving Living Local 600x600

Don't Miss