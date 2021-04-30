Cooler with lingering rain Friday, another chance of showers and storms this weekend

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Our active weather pattern is going to continue through at least next Tuesday, as we have several more chances for rain and thunderstorms over the next 5 days.

We are still seeing some pockets of rain and thunderstorms along and south of I-20 this morning in east Texas and Louisiana. Radar is estimating some areas of Shelby County and Sabine Parish have received 3 to 6 inches of rain which may lead to some flooded roads. A stalled cold front in these areas will keep rain going here for much of the morning.

Temperatures will be noticeably cooler today, as we are in the 50s and 60s in most areas early this morning. Scattered rain and cloud cover south of I-30 will linger into the early afternoon. Futurecast does show some sun along and north of I-30 where the chance of a stray shower will be lower. I think most areas will be dry by the evening and through the overnight hours.

High temperatures today will be in the low to mid-70s. The best change to the weather will be lower humidity. A north breeze kicking in behind this cold front is blasting the humidity out of the region and back to the Gulf Of Mexico. It may be breezy at times today with a northeast wind a steady 10 to 15 miles per hour this afternoon with gusts up to 20 miles per hour.

If you have outdoor plans Friday evening and Friday night it will be a cool and dry night in most areas with lows in the 50s and 60s.

Keep pushing any outdoor weekend plans towards Saturday. An area of low pressure will move across the ArkLaTex this weekend and that will drive some rain into our neighborhoods. Much of the day Saturday will be dry, but we may begin to see some showers and isolated storms Saturday afternoon into Saturday evening. The threat of any severe weather through Saturday night is low.

This area of low pressure will drive our stalled cold front north as a returning warm front Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain and thunderstorms will become scattered to widespread by Sunday morning, with rain likely to linger into the afternoon. I can’t guarantee any outdoor plans you may have will be dry. The severe weather threat remains low Sunday, but the Storm Prediction Center has a ‘marginal risk’ outlook for northwest Louisiana where a storm or two could bring high wind or hail.

After the weekend rain we will see some dry weather Monday with highs making a run at the low 90s. Our next cold front will move in Monday night into Tuesday. This front could also bring heavy rain and a higher threat for severe weather Tuesday. Check back for updates through the weekend.