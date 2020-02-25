Cooler with sunshine Tuesday.. another shot of cold air will drop highs into the 40s tomorrow

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A cool and dry pattern is set to take over through the middle of the week, with little to no chance of any rainfall through at least Saturday.

Your Tuesday morning is starting out with a chill as temperatures are in the 40s. It will turn into a comfortable day with highs reaching the upper 50s and 60s. It won’t be as breezy as yesterday, with a northwest wind of 5 to 10 miles per hour.

A cold front is on the way tonight through tomorrow morning. Ahead of the front, we may see partly cloudy skies at times today but no rain is expected. A very slight chance of a few raindrops will develop tonight and early tomorrow morning, but due to the dry air ahead of the front, I don’t expect we’ll see much.

While this front may not bring much in the way rain, it will bring a significant blast of cold air. Expect winds to increase overnight and into Wednesday. The northwest wind will pump cool Canadian air into the region with highs in the mid to upper 40s Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds. A northwest breeze of 15 to 25 miles per hour will bring wind-chill temperatures in the 30s for much of the day.

Wednesday afternoon temperatures

After starting out in the 20s Thursday morning, a slow warming trend will carry us into the mid-50s during the afternoon with lots of sunshine through Saturday. Friday and Saturday highs will be in the 60s.

The chance of rain will return late Sunday through next Tuesday.

