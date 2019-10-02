Coolest air in almost five months as well as some rain on the way

Look for more clouds and a few scattered thunderstorms Thursday and possibly Friday afternoon. A Cooling trend begins in the next few days with normal temperatures still expected next week.

Wednesday was another partly cloudy and hot day around the ArkLaTex. Temperatures began in the upper 60s to low 70s and warmed into the middle 90s. Look for a gradual cool down over the next few days. With the upper-level ridge finally weakening, we will see the return of a few scattered mainly afternoon or early evening thunderstorms Thursday and possibly Friday.

Futurecast 36 hour outlook

The rain focus will probably shift a bit to the south Friday. Temperatures will stay hot but should ease to the upper 80s to low 90s by the weekend. Overnight lows for the next several nights will stay above normal in the upper 60s to low 70s. Models indicate that if you manage to get under a storm or two you could pick up a needed 1/4 to 1/2″ of rain over the next few days.

The big change that we have all been waiting for will arrive Sunday night and Monday when a decent cold front will move through the area. Rain with this front should be somewhat limited, but some thunder will be possible. Look for daytime highs early next week behind the front to fall into the upper 70s to low 80s. Overnight lows will eventually retreat to the mid to upper 50s. The rest of next week should be rather pleasant as daytime highs gradually return to the low to middle 80s. Overnight lows should return to the upper 50s to low 60s. After Monday’s rain, we may have to wait until the end of next week or possibly next weekend to see our next chance for needed moisture. Stay Tuned!

Check back to this article for a LIVE update Wednesday evening at 8:30 pm. It will include the latest 16-Day ‘Grain of Salt’ outlook which shows that we could be done with the 90-degree heat!

Average High/Low for this time of year: 83/59.

–Todd Warren

