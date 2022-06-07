Most of the ArkLaTex will stay dry for the next several days as some of the hottest temperatures of the summer so far arrive. Temperatures could approach triple digits for the first time this summer next week.

The heat intensifies: Strong thunderstorms moved across the northern edge of the ArkLaTex earlier today while the rest of the area stayed hot and dry. Temperatures Tuesday morning began in the low to middle 70s. Most of the area has returned to the low to middle 90s Tuesday afternoon. We will get even hotter during the next several days as most of the area stays dry. Lows Wednesday morning will likely bottom out in the low to middle 70s. Daytime highs Wednesday will soar into the middle 90s over the southern half of the area and low 90s over the north.

Rain possible for part of the area: Futurecast shows that we will see a partly cloudy sky Tuesday night with an increase in low clouds possible late. Thunderstorms will likely once again develop over parts of Oklahoma Tuesday night. These could move across parts of SE Oklahoma and SW Arkansas Wednesday morning. The rest of the area will likely stay dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday. Rain will be hard to come by for the rest of the week. A very weak front may squeeze out a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late Friday and Friday night, but again, most of the area will stay dry.

Summer settles in: The reason for the heat is an area of upper-level high pressure that will expand over most of the area during the next few days. It is possible that we could see highs in the upper 90s in spots by Friday. This ridge will briefly retreat to the west this weekend allowing for a very small and brief cool down. The ridge will then move back over the middle of the country next week and strengthen. This will result in the hottest temperatures of the summer so far as daytime highs could approach 100 degrees in spots by the middle of next week. Overnight lows during this period will warm to the mid to upper 70s.



Don’t expect much rain: Long-range models show that rainfall totals from now through the middle of next week should be well below normal. Most of the area will likely see totals of less than ½”. The northern edge of the area from northern McCurtain county to northern Howard county could see totals that approach one inch. It is quite possible that much of the area could stay totally dry from now through all of next week.